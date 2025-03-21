  1. Residential Customers
Albania without a chance Debutant and Kane give Tuchel a successful debut as England coach

SDA

21.3.2025 - 22:53

A commanding 2:0 win against Albania: Thomas Tuchel's debut as England coach was a success
A commanding 2:0 win against Albania: Thomas Tuchel's debut as England coach was a success
Keystone

Thomas Tuchel celebrates a successful debut as England coach. The Three Lions beat Albania 2:0 in the World Cup qualifiers.

Keystone-SDA

21.03.2025, 22:53

21.03.2025, 23:07

Miles Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane scored the goals at Wembley to give the European Championship finalists a victory they never threatened. The Arsenal full-back scored on his international debut after 19 minutes following a great pass from Jude Bellingham. Kane was responsible for the overdue decision 13 minutes before the end. It was the Bayern striker's 70th goal in his 104th international match.

Ilyas Chouaref, a recent holder of a Maltese passport, celebrated his international debut for Malta. However, the 24-year-old FC Sion attacker was unable to prevent the 1-0 defeat against the northerners. Chouaref also holds French and Moroccan passports. He played one game for the Equipe Tricolore U19s.

Eighth game in a row without a win. After relegation, the Nati also disappoint in Northern Ireland

Eighth game in a row without a winAfter relegation, the Nati also disappoint in Northern Ireland

Servette's Joël Mall kept a clean sheet for only the second time in his 15th international match in Cyprus' 2-0 win over San Marino. It was also only his third win in an international shirt.

