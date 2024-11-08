Paramedics carry Romain Jean from the stands. A short time later, he died on the way to hospital. Keystone

Bayern's victory in the Champions League against Benfica was overshadowed by a death. It is now clear that the deceased was the former coach of the Luxembourg women's national team.

Jan Arnet

Bayern Munich struggled for a long time against Benfica Lisbon in the Champions League on Tuesday, but eventually won 1:0. However, there was no celebratory mood among the German record champions and their fans. It was unusually quiet in the stands. The reason is an emergency medical intervention in the stands.

A fan collapsed and had to be treated by an emergency doctor. Around an hour after the final whistle, Bayern received the "sad news" that the fan had died.

It is now revealed that the deceased is Romain Jean. He was coach of the Luxembourg women's national team between 2003 and 2012. Jean was 66 years old.

Heart attack in the stands

"The FLF expresses its sincere condolences to Romain Jean's family on behalf of all of Luxembourg football," writes the Luxembourg Football Federation on its website.

According to media reports, Jean suffered a heart attack in the stands around kick-off. He was resuscitated by the emergency doctor for half an hour and then died on the way to hospital.