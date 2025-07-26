Xherdan Shaqiri and Co. have often had a tough time in St. Gallen recently Keystone

For double winners Basel, the 2025/26 season begins on Saturday with a difficult task in eastern Switzerland. The champions and cup winners face St. Gallen in the Super League opener.

FCB will also be battling against the statistics in their first competitive match. It has not won in St. Gallen since September 2021. In addition, St. Gallen have always remained unbeaten in their last eight home games against the champions, scoring at least two goals in the process.

In Bern, Young Boys welcome Servette, which means that the third-placed team from the previous season will face the runners-up. At the Letzigrund in Zurich, the newly formed Grasshoppers team will face Luzern at home.

Promoted Thun play on Sunday

The following day, returning Thun will experience their baptism of fire after five years in the Challenge League in Lugano at the end of the first round. The Bernese Oberlanders are regarded as the first relegation candidates. In their visit to Ticino, they will benefit from the fact that Lugano were already at their best on Wednesday in the Europa League qualifier against Cluj (0:0).

The second Sunday clash is between Lausanne-Sport and Winterthur. Both games kick off at 4 p.m., ahead of the women's European Championship final between England and Spain in Basel (6 p.m.).