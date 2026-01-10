Macclesfield Town celebrate a sensational win against Crystal Palace. Keystone

A full 117 places separate Macclesfield FC from defending champions Crystal Palace in the English league system. But like the Swiss Cup, the FA Cup has its own rules.

Little Macclesfield FC pulled off one of the biggest surprises in the history of the tradition-steeped FA Cup. The English sixth division side won 2:1 against defending champions Crystal Palace in the third round at lunchtime. As the BBC calculated, the two clubs are 117 places apart in the English league system - according to the broadcaster, there has never been such an underdog victory.

Paul Dawson put the amateur club ahead in the 42nd minute of the first half, and Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (60th) added to his tally. The final goal for the Premier League club by Yeremy Pino (90') came too late.

"Magical Macclesfield"

Palace coach Oliver Glasner, who had worked in Germany at VfL Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt, celebrated one of the greatest successes of his career with victory in the FA Cup final against Manchester City in May. He had led Eintracht to Europa League victory in 2022. Now the dream of another cup title has been prematurely dashed.

Underdog Macclesfield, coached by John Rooney - Wayne Rooney's younger brother - had "written themselves into the FA Cup history books" with "one of the greatest underdog victories of all time", wrote the British Guardian newspaper. The PA news agency wrote: "Magical Macclesfield.

Xhaka converts penalty - ManCity with "Stängeli"

Sunderland beat Everton 3:0 on penalties in a clash between two Premier League teams. While the visitors from Sunderland scored the first three goals in the penalty shoot-out - including captain Xhaka - Robin Roefs saved all three Everton attempts.

Former Basel player Thierno Barry was among those who failed to beat the Dutchman. The score was 1-1 after 90 and 120 minutes respectively, with the home team only saving themselves for extra time one minute before the end of normal time.

Manchester City won their third round match against third division side Exeter City 10:1. New signing Antoine Semenyo was among the goalscorers.

