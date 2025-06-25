England's Harvey Elliott celebrates after his brace Keystone

England's U21 national team is back in the European Championship final. The defending champions were able to rely on Harvey Elliott in their 2:1 semi-final victory over the Netherlands in Bratislava.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 22-year-old attacking player from English champions Liverpool scored twice. Elliott put the English side ahead in the 62nd minute and, after the Dutch equalized through substitute Noah Ohio (72), also scored the 2:1 winner four minutes before the end of normal time.

In the second semi-final, Germany and France, the most goal-scoring teams at this finals so far, will face each other in Kosice from 21:00. The final will take place on Saturday evening in Bratislava.

