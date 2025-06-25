  1. Residential Customers
U21 EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP Defending champions England first finalist

SDA

25.6.2025 - 20:22

England's Harvey Elliott celebrates after his brace
England's Harvey Elliott celebrates after his brace
Keystone

England's U21 national team is back in the European Championship final. The defending champions were able to rely on Harvey Elliott in their 2:1 semi-final victory over the Netherlands in Bratislava.

Keystone-SDA

25.06.2025, 20:22

25.06.2025, 20:31

The 22-year-old attacking player from English champions Liverpool scored twice. Elliott put the English side ahead in the 62nd minute and, after the Dutch equalized through substitute Noah Ohio (72), also scored the 2:1 winner four minutes before the end of normal time.

In the second semi-final, Germany and France, the most goal-scoring teams at this finals so far, will face each other in Kosice from 21:00. The final will take place on Saturday evening in Bratislava.

