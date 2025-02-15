Servette's Maéva Clémaron in a duel with Cristina Carp of Young Boys. Picture: Keystone

Servette Chênois remain on course to defend their Swiss Cup title. The Geneva team won the quarter-final against BSC Young Boys on penalties.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the rematch of last year's cup final, the score was 1-1 after 120 minutes, with Maéva Clémaron putting Servette ahead and Iman Beney equalizing for the Bernese side. Thanks to their better nerves in the penalty shoot-out (5:4), Geneva can hope to win their third title in a row. They will meet FC Basel, who beat St. Gallen 1-0, in the semi-final.

In the second semi-final on March 12, FC Zurich (2:1 win against Aarau) will face NLB club Yverdon-Sport (3:0 against FFV Basel).