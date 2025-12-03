Bayern star Joshua Kimmich celebrates victory after the final whistle. Keystone

Defending champions Stuttgart and Bayern Munich are through to the quarter-finals of the Cup. The Swabians, with Leonidas Stergiou coming on as a substitute in the closing stages, won 2-0 at second-division Bochum, while Munich won at Union Berlin.

Philipp Strompf was the unfortunate figure for Bochum. The center-back colleague of Switzerland's Noah Loosli scored in his own goal in the 12th minute and was shown the red card for an emergency brake in first-half stoppage time.

Bayern Munich are also in the last eight. The Munich side scrapped their way to a 3-2 win at Union Berlin. After a strong first half with two own goals and a goal from Harry Kane, the champions found themselves in trouble. The Berliners scored twice with penalties from Leopold Querfeld.

Wednesday's surprise came from Holstein Kiel, who won the northern derby at Hamburger SV on penalties. The second-division side had only equalized in the 118th minute to make it 1-1 at the Bundesliga club. In the penalty shoot-out, HSV missed the last two shooters, including Swiss captain Miro Muheim, whose penalty bounced off the crossbar.