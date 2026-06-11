Defending champion Argentina will reclaim the top spot in the FIFA World Rankings on the opening day of the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

Lionel Messi and the Argentines head into the 2026 World Cup not only as defending champions but also as the No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings

France Ousted World Cup defending champion Argentina returns to No. 1 in the world rankings

In Thursday’s rankings, the South Americans replaced France—their 2022 World Cup final opponent—which dropped to third place. Second place remains occupied by European champion Spain, which has gone 31 competitive matches without a loss.

Switzerland, which saw no change in its ranking, enters the tournament at No. 19. Its group opponents—Qatar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, and Canada—are ranked 56th, 64th, and 30th, respectively.