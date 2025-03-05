  1. Residential Customers
Payment to Michel Platini Defense lawyer confirms Sepp Blatter's innocence in appeal trial

5.3.2025 - 10:17

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter (right) together with his lawyer Lorenz Erni on the way to the court hearing in Muttenz BL.
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter (right) together with his lawyer Lorenz Erni on the way to the court hearing in Muttenz BL.
Keystone

Joseph Blatter's lawyer began his plea at the appeal trial in Muttenz BL on Wednesday. He confirmed the verdict of the lower court. "Anything other than an acquittal is out of the question in the appeal proceedings," said defense lawyer Lorenz Erni.

05.03.2025, 11:06

He criticized the charges relating to a payment of two million francs to Michel Platini in 2011, which was approved by former FIFA President Blatter. "The Office of the Attorney General is not in a position to state a motive for this payment," said Erni. It borders on "malice" to imply that his client simply transferred two million "for nothing".

In 2022, the Federal Criminal Court acquitted the former football officials Blatter and Platini of the fraud charges, among others. Following an appeal by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland, an extraordinary court is now reopening the case in Muttenz.

