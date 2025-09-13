David Degen is dissatisfied with the development of Swiss football. Keystone

David Degen is unhappy with the Swiss Football Association and the league. "There are a hundred issues that need to be tackled," says the FC Basel president in an interview with Tamedia newspapers.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Degen fears that Switzerland is losing out in international comparison, as the interview revealed. "We have lost ground in the development of our talents, even compared to smaller nations," said the president of the current double winners. He referred to the U17 team, which "has lost almost every game recently". He ignored the successful qualification for the 2025 World Cup, the first participation since 2009.

He was not surprised by this in view of the coach training. The FCB president is bothered by the fact that even as an international player, "in the very best case, you need five years to acquire the UEFA Pro license as a coach". A good coach is a leader who has a good feel for people. This cannot be taught in a course. Degen therefore advocates more targeted support and a shorter training period.

Degen calls for stricter economic criteria

On the one hand, he called for less regulation for the league in order to keep up with international competition. "This can be seen, for example, in the squad size, which is limited to 25," he said. He also does not understand why in Switzerland - a non-EU country - a distinction is made between EU and non-EU foreigners when licensing new players. A club is a football company in a global competition and not a regional craft business.

On the other hand, Degen would like to see stricter economic criteria for admission to the Super League. Up-and-coming clubs with a modest fan base would do more harm than good to the attractiveness of the Super League, he said. According to Degen, the Challenge League should be run on a semi-professional basis. With fewer foreign professionals, space would be created for young Swiss players.

He does not want to include his squad in the Super League in this. Asked by Tamedia about the fact that FC Basel could almost field two teams with the foreign professionals in the squad, he replied: "But these are foreign players with quality."

More videos from the department