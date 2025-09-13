  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

FCB boss unhappy with association and league Degen calls for reforms: "There are a hundred issues that need to be tackled"

SDA

13.9.2025 - 07:52

David Degen is dissatisfied with the development of Swiss football.
David Degen is dissatisfied with the development of Swiss football.
Keystone

David Degen is unhappy with the Swiss Football Association and the league. "There are a hundred issues that need to be tackled," says the FC Basel president in an interview with Tamedia newspapers.

Keystone-SDA

13.09.2025, 07:52

13.09.2025, 08:22

Degen fears that Switzerland is losing out in international comparison, as the interview revealed. "We have lost ground in the development of our talents, even compared to smaller nations," said the president of the current double winners. He referred to the U17 team, which "has lost almost every game recently". He ignored the successful qualification for the 2025 World Cup, the first participation since 2009.

He was not surprised by this in view of the coach training. The FCB president is bothered by the fact that even as an international player, "in the very best case, you need five years to acquire the UEFA Pro license as a coach". A good coach is a leader who has a good feel for people. This cannot be taught in a course. Degen therefore advocates more targeted support and a shorter training period.

Degen calls for stricter economic criteria

On the one hand, he called for less regulation for the league in order to keep up with international competition. "This can be seen, for example, in the squad size, which is limited to 25," he said. He also does not understand why in Switzerland - a non-EU country - a distinction is made between EU and non-EU foreigners when licensing new players. A club is a football company in a global competition and not a regional craft business.

On the other hand, Degen would like to see stricter economic criteria for admission to the Super League. Up-and-coming clubs with a modest fan base would do more harm than good to the attractiveness of the Super League, he said. According to Degen, the Challenge League should be run on a semi-professional basis. With fewer foreign professionals, space would be created for young Swiss players.

He does not want to include his squad in the Super League in this. Asked by Tamedia about the fact that FC Basel could almost field two teams with the foreign professionals in the squad, he replied: "But these are foreign players with quality."

More videos from the department

More from the department

Investigation underway. Raid on FC Ingolstadt due to unclear payments - was GC boss Gärtner involved?

Investigation underwayRaid on FC Ingolstadt due to unclear payments - was GC boss Gärtner involved?

Victory despite double red. Bayer coach Hjulmand:

Victory despite double redBayer coach Hjulmand: "That wasn't practiced"

Boom in young talent in St.Gallen. Youth coaches on Vogt, Neziri and Konietzke:

Boom in young talent in St.GallenYouth coaches on Vogt, Neziri and Konietzke: "They pushed each other"