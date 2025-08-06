Acrobatic and successful: the Swiss national beach soccer team loses its figurehead in Dejan Stankovic Keystone

After 415 appearances and over 1000 goals, Dejan Stankovic has announced his retirement from the Swiss national beach soccer team. This was announced by the association on Wednesday.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stankovic became European champion with Switzerland in 2005 and took part in six world championships, winning silver in 2009 and bronze in 2021. With 47 goals, the 39-year-old is number 2 in the all-time World Cup goalscoring list.

Stankovic has also celebrated many successes at club level. He became champion four times each in Italy (with Catania and Terracina) and Russia (with Lokomotiv Moscow). In Switzerland, he celebrated a championship title with Grasshoppers.