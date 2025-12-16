Ousmane Dembélé is world footballer for the first time. The Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain beat his compatriot Kylian Mbappé and the Spaniard Lamine Yamal in the voting.
The 28-year-old Dembélé succeeds the Brazilian Vinicius Junior. Spain's Aitana Bonmati from FC Barcelona was honored as the world's best player for the third time in a row. National coaches, captains, football journalists and fans took part in the vote via the official FIFA website.
Luis Enrique from Spain, who led Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title and beat Hansi Flick from FC Barcelona and Arne Slot from Liverpool FC, among others, to the title of World Coach 2025. Sarina Wiegman was voted best female coach. The Dutchwoman won her third European Championship title as national coach with England at this summer's tournament in Switzerland.
Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City and England's Hannah Hampton of Chelsea FC were voted best goalkeepers. Both 26-year-old Donnarumma, who was still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain last season, and 25-year-old Hampton had previously won the Ballon d'Or this year. Dembélé and Bonmati had also already been named the best players of 2025 in the FIFA Awards competition at the end of September.
