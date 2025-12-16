After winning the Ballon d'Or, Ousmane Dembélé also wins the FIFA World Player of the Year Award. KEYSTONE

Ousmane Dembélé is world footballer for the first time. The Frenchman from Paris Saint-Germain beat his compatriot Kylian Mbappé and the Spaniard Lamine Yamal in the voting.

Tobias Benz

The 28-year-old Dembélé succeeds the Brazilian Vinicius Junior. Spain's Aitana Bonmati from FC Barcelona was honored as the world's best player for the third time in a row. National coaches, captains, football journalists and fans took part in the vote via the official FIFA website.

Luis Enrique from Spain, who led Paris Saint-Germain to their first Champions League title and beat Hansi Flick from FC Barcelona and Arne Slot from Liverpool FC, among others, to the title of World Coach 2025. Sarina Wiegman was voted best female coach. The Dutchwoman won her third European Championship title as national coach with England at this summer's tournament in Switzerland.

Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma of Manchester City and England's Hannah Hampton of Chelsea FC were voted best goalkeepers. Both 26-year-old Donnarumma, who was still under contract with Paris Saint-Germain last season, and 25-year-old Hampton had previously won the Ballon d'Or this year. Dembélé and Bonmati had also already been named the best players of 2025 in the FIFA Awards competition at the end of September.

First time was so nice, she had to do it thrice. 🤩#TheBest FIFA Women's Player 2025: Aitana Bonmatí. 🏆 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 16, 2025

#TheBest FIFA Men's Player 2025: Ousmane Dembélé. 🏆 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 16, 2025

Top 11 men

#TheBest FIFA Men's 11 in 2025. ✨ — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 16, 2025

Women's Top 11

#TheBest FIFA Women's 11 in 2025. ✨ — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 16, 2025

Best coach

Luis Enrique: #TheBest FIFA Men's Coach 2025! 👔 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 16, 2025

Best female coach

Sarina Wiegman was voted best coach. The Dutchwoman won her third European Championship title as a coach with England last summer.

Sarina Wiegman: #TheBest FIFA Women's Coach 2025! 🧠 — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) December 16, 2025

The best goalies

