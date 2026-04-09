Paris St. Germain win the Champions League quarter-final first leg against Liverpool 2-0. The Reds are still very well served with this result, says blue Sport expert Marcel Reif.

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Liverpool FC lost the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to Paris St. Germain 2-0 and can't complain about the result.

PSG should have won much higher, says Marcel Reif: "It could easily have been 5:0 or 6:0." Dembélé may even have saved Arne Slot's job with his misses, says the blue Sport expert.

Liverpool coach Slot has been under fire for several weeks. After leaving Mohamed Salah on the bench in Paris, the next spat is looming. Reif: "He's opening the next can of worms." Show more

The statistics speak for themselves at the end of the game at the Parc des Princes: 74% possession for PSG, 18 shots to 3 from the Parisians' perspective - but Luis Enrique's star ensemble only scored two goals against a shockingly weak Liverpool. This left the English side with a small glimmer of hope of reaching the semi-finals of the Premier League.

And not only that. Marcel Reif is certain that Liverpool coach Arne Slot would have been sacked after this game if PSG had made better use of their many scoring opportunities. "(Ousmane) Dembélé must be a big Arne Slot fan. The chances he missed ... he might have saved Slot's job. The game could easily have gone 5-0 or 6-0," says the blue Sport expert.

And he continues: "If it ends 5-0 and Liverpool only have 20 percent possession ... it can't get any worse, then even an assistant coach can finish it off." The fact that Slot once again left Mohamed Salah on the bench for 90 minutes didn't help the Dutchman either. "He's opening the next can of worms," said Reif. "If you drive the season into the ground and leave such an icon sitting outside ... I hope for Salah's sake that he keeps his mouth shut this time."

Salah refrains from interview

In December, Salah vented his frustration in public after being left out of Slot's squad. After a suspension, the situation surrounding the superstar calmed down again, but now the Egyptian appears to have lost his regular place once more. After the PSG game, Salah appeared on the British TV station "TNT Sports" with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, but declined to be interviewed.

"He'll be a little frustrated"



Steven Gerrard and Steve McManaman discuss how Mo Salah must be feeling after PSG defeat...



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📺 TNT Sports & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/nkjABceMmt — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 8, 2026

At the end of March, it was announced that the former FCB star would be leaving Liverpool FC at the end of the season. Who knows, perhaps next Tuesday at Anfield Road, when the Reds will be looking to turn around a 2-0 deficit against PSG, will be Mohamed Salah's last big moment.