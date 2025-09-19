Ermedin Demirovic celebrates with his team-mates Keystone

Stuttgart beat St. Pauli 2-0 on Friday evening to inflict the first defeat of the season on the plucky Hamburg side.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Ermedin Demirovic and VfB Stuttgart have prevented FC St. Pauli from leaping to the top of the Bundesliga table. In a 2-0 win on Friday, Stuttgart inflicted their first defeat on Hamburg, who had started strongly and could have climbed to first place for at least one night.

At first it seemed as if Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller would become the unlucky figure of the evening. First he missed a penalty after 25 minutes, and a little later he failed to score in front of goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (29'). But thanks to Demirovic (43') and Bilal El Khannouss (50'), the Swabians were finally able to celebrate in front of 60,000 spectators. Further goals from Demirovic and Stiller were disallowed for offside.