  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Demirovic and El Khannouss let Stuttgart celebrate

SDA

19.9.2025 - 22:40

Ermedin Demirovic celebrates with his team-mates
Ermedin Demirovic celebrates with his team-mates
Keystone

Stuttgart beat St. Pauli 2-0 on Friday evening to inflict the first defeat of the season on the plucky Hamburg side.

Keystone-SDA

19.09.2025, 22:40

19.09.2025, 23:53

Ermedin Demirovic and VfB Stuttgart have prevented FC St. Pauli from leaping to the top of the Bundesliga table. In a 2-0 win on Friday, Stuttgart inflicted their first defeat on Hamburg, who had started strongly and could have climbed to first place for at least one night.

At first it seemed as if Stuttgart's Angelo Stiller would become the unlucky figure of the evening. First he missed a penalty after 25 minutes, and a little later he failed to score in front of goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj (29'). But thanks to Demirovic (43') and Bilal El Khannouss (50'), the Swabians were finally able to celebrate in front of 60,000 spectators. Further goals from Demirovic and Stiller were disallowed for offside.

More from the department

Super League. FCZ loans out Nemanja Tosic again

Super LeagueFCZ loans out Nemanja Tosic again

LaLiga on stream. Real Sociedad visit Betis Sevilla

LaLiga on streamReal Sociedad visit Betis Sevilla

Swiss Cup in the ticker. Next clash between Carouge and Basel

Swiss Cup in the tickerNext clash between Carouge and Basel