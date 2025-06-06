Denis Zakaria leaves the USA due to muscular complaints. KEYSTONE

Denis Zakaria will miss the Swiss national team's two test matches against Mexico and the USA. The midfielder is leaving due to muscular complaints.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland will play two test matches in the USA. On Saturday the national team will face Mexico, on Wednesday the USA await.

Denis Zakaria leaves the national team camp early.

The federation has announced that Zakaria will leave the USA on Friday. Show more

The Swiss national team will have to do without Denis Zakaria for the upcoming test matches against Mexico and the USA. The federation announced on Friday evening (Swiss time): "Zakaria is leaving the squad today due to muscular complaints that will not allow him to take part in the two matches."

There is no shortage of options in the Nati midfield. With Ardon Jashari, Remo Freuler and Vincent Sierro, Yakin has three more players with regular potential in the line-up following the absence of Zakaria.

During the trip to the USA, Murat Yakin said that the national team's best players would play in midfield. "It's my job to create a system that allows us to field the best players. But I don't want to limit myself to a single scheme that I try to impose at all costs."

