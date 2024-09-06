Lack of fair play Denmark counters the Nati: "Just because one of them is lying on the ground ..."

The Swiss national team stars accuse the Danes of unfair behavior in the Nations League duel. But the Scandinavians don't want to know anything about it and hit back.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you Switzerland were beaten by Denmark in their first Nations League group game and after the final whistle, they were at odds with both the referee and their opponents.

Because the Danes failed to clear the ball shortly before their opening goal, even though Breel Embolo was lying on the ground, the Swiss team felt they had been treated unfairly.

However, the Danes are not aware of any fault and counter the accusations of Murat Yakin and his team. "It's not our job to kick the ball out just because one of them is lying on the ground," said goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel. Show more

Whether Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo or Murat Yakin - the Nati stars are annoyed with their opponents after the 2-0 defeat in the Nations League opener. The main reason for this is the 82nd minute: Embolo remains lying down after a tackle, but the Danes do not play the ball out despite protests from their opponents - and score the opening goal seconds later against nine Swiss players.

"That was absolutely no fair play from the Danes," emphasized national team coach Yakin. However, he falls on deaf ears with his counterpart. "The rule is that you keep playing until the referee blows the whistle. We played to the limit, not beyond it," said Denmark coach Lars Knudsen, countering the accusations. Midfielder Christian Eriksen agrees: "As the national coach said after the game, we don't go over the limit, and I don't think we did."

Goalie Kasper Schmeichel made it clear to Norwegian media: "It's the referee's job to stop the game if there's a foul. That was not the case." The 37-year-old also added: "It's not our job to kick the ball out just because one of them is down. They did that a lot, by the way - and then you can discuss whether that's fair play."

