Denmark's new national team coach Brian Riemer was most recently at Belgian record champions RSC Anderlecht Keystone

Denmark's football association has found a new national team coach. The Dane Brian Riemer takes over from Kasper Hjulmand.

SDA

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you Kasper Hjulmand, coach of the Danish national football team at the time, resigned after the round of 16 exit at Euro 2024.

Lars Knudsen and Morten Wieghorst looked after the team on an interim basis.

A new head coach has now been found: Brian Riemer will take over on the sidelines of the Danish national team. Show more

Hjulmand resigned in the summer after being knocked out of the European Championship in the round of 16. The team was then coached by Lars Knudsen and Morten Wieghorst on an interim basis, including a 2-0 win and a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.

Riemer will receive a contract valid until the 2026 World Cup. The 46-year-old, who was most recently head coach of Belgian record champions RSC Anderlecht until mid-September, will make his debut as Denmark's national coach on November 15 in a home game against European champions Spain in the Nations League.

SDA