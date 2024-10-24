Denmark's new national team coach Brian Riemer was most recently at Belgian record champions RSC Anderlecht Keystone

Denmark's football association has found what it was looking for in its search for a national team coach. The Dane Brian Riemer takes over from Kasper Hjulmand.

SDA

Hjulmand resigned after the knockout in the round of 16 at the European Championship in the summer. The team was then coached by Lars Knudsen and Morten Wieghorst on an interim basis, including a 2-0 win and a 2-2 draw against Switzerland in the Nations League.

Riemer will receive a contract valid until the 2026 World Cup. The 46-year-old, who was most recently head coach of Belgian record champions RSC Anderlecht until mid-September, will make his debut as Denmark's national coach on November 15 in a home game against European champions Spain in the Nations League.

