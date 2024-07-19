Kasper Hjulmand resigns as Denmark's national team coach Keystone

Denmark's national coach Kasper Hjulmand has announced his resignation after the European Championship in Germany. Denmark are Switzerland's next opponents on September 5.

SDA

"It has been an incredible honor and privilege to coach the Danish national team for four years," said Kasper Hjulmand in his resignation statement. Hjulmand believes that the team would benefit from a new face and new ideas for a new chapter.

Denmark qualified for the round of 16 at the Euros with just two goals scored and three draws, in which they lost 2-0 to Germany. Under Hjulmand, Denmark reached the semi-finals of the 2021 European Championships (losing to England). A bitter disappointment followed at the World Cup in Qatar with elimination in the preliminary round.

In Hjulmand's place, Morten Wieghorst, the previous assistant, will lead Denmark's national team until at least the end of the year. Denmark will host Switzerland in their next international match on September 5 in Copenhagen. This match marks the start of the Nations League. The group with Switzerland and Denmark also includes European champions Spain and Serbia.

SDA