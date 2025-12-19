Dennis Hediger becomes FCZ head coach. Keystone

Dennis Hediger will definitely become the head coach of FC Zurich's first team on January 1, 2026. This was announced by the Zurich club on Friday.

Jan Arnet

Dennis Hediger was originally hired by FCZ as U16 coach at the beginning of 2024 and has spent the last two years as head coach of the U19s and most recently the U21s. In October 2025, he took over as head coach of the first team on an interim basis following the dismissal of Mitchell van der Gaag. He has now been appointed as the new head coach.

Hediger will complete the highest coaching qualification in European football, the UEFA Pro License, in spring 2026, FCZ announced. The 39-year-old was once a professional player himself, playing 240 games in the Super League for FC Thun. The club has not announced how long his contract with FC Zurich will now run for.

"We are very much looking forward to continuing our good and future collaboration and wish Dennis Hediger every success in his new role," the press release states. It is signed by President Ancillo Canepa and also by the designated member of the Board of Directors Claudio Cisullo.