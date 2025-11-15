Denis Hediger remains head coach for the time being. sda

FC Zurich is relying on Dennis Hediger as head coach ad interim until the end of the year. In doing so, the club wants to give itself "enough time to prepare the choice of a new head coach carefully and without time pressure", FCZ President Ancillo Canepa wrote in a statement on Saturday.

Syl Battistuzzi

At the same time, the ninth-placed team in the Super League is strengthening its coaching staff with Ercüment Sahin, who will act as Hediger's assistant. The former Turkish international played for the Zurich club himself from 1987 to 1991 and 1993 to 1995. Sahin returned to FCZ eight years ago and has since coached various junior teams at the club.

Denis Hediger has been acting as interim head coach at FCZ since the dismissal of Mitchell van der Gaag around three weeks ago. After three defeats against YB, Basel and Lausanne-Sport, Zurich celebrated their first win under Hediger before the national team break with a 3-2 win at home against Luzern.