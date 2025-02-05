FCZ player Daniel Denoon was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of property offenses. He is now free again. It is possible that the defender will be back in action on Thursday in the derby against Winterthur.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The police arrested FCZ defender Daniel Denoon on Tuesday on suspicion of property offenses.

On Wednesday afternoon, it was announced that the 21-year-old had been released.

As FCZ announced on Wednesday evening, they had a "detailed conversation" with the player. Denoon is back in the squad. Show more

After turbulent weeks with controversial transfers, poor results and disgruntled fans, things really hit the fan at FC Zurich on Tuesday: defender Daniel Denoon was arrested. "On suspicion of property offenses", according to the public prosecutor's office.

The club officials at FCZ apparently didn't know what exactly the 21-year-old was accused of at first. "We hope that he is doing well and that there is nothing more serious. Apparently it's an older story, that's all I know," said sporting director Milos Malenovic at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after this statement, there was good news for the Zurich team. The public prosecutor's office announced that Denoon had been released from custody. According to "Blick", this was also confirmed by FCZ. The proceedings are still ongoing - no further details will be given, they say.

Will Denoon play again on Thursday?

As FCZ announced on Wednesday evening, Denoon will resume training and playing for the first team with immediate effect. In the meantime, FCZ should also have shed some light on the situation: "After his release from prison this afternoon, we were able to have a detailed conversation with him," the club said.

This means that Denoon will be ready for action on Thursday. FCZ will then face Winterthur away from home. "Of course we need him," said coach Ricardo Moniz before Denoon's release.

