Dutch striker Memphis Depay has a special evening in Lithuania Keystone

The Netherlands surrender a 2:0 lead in the World Cup qualifier in Lithuania and still win 3:2. Matchwinner Memphis Depay makes national history.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Memphis Depay scored the 1:0 (11') and 3:2 (64'). The 31-year-old striker, who plays for Corinthians São Paulo in Brazil, has now scored 52 goals in his 104th international match. He is now the Netherlands' sole record goalscorer. He previously shared the record with Robin van Persie. The latter scored 50 times from 2005 to 2017.

Liechtenstein suffered a 5-0 defeat in North Macedonia after conceding four goals in the second half. Lirim Qamili's 4:0 (82') was set up by Lugano's Ezgjan Alioski. While North Macedonia maintained their unbeaten record in their fifth match in World Cup qualifying and now top Group J, Liechtenstein suffered their fifth defeat - with a goal difference of 0:19.