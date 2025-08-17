  1. Residential Customers
The cup pairings of the 2nd round Derby thriller in St.Gallen, tricky draw for YB and Basel

Tobias Benz

17.8.2025

Corsin Konietzke, left, and Alessandro Vogt will face cantonal rivals Wil with FC St.Gallen.
KEYSTONE

The 2nd round of the Swiss Cup features top-class pairings: FC St.Gallen face FC Wil in the derby in eastern Switzerland, while YB and Basel are drawn against unpleasant opponents.

17.08.2025, 20:10

In the sixteen-finals of the Swiss Cup, there will be seven clashes between teams from the top two leagues, including Young Boys away to FC Aarau.

Two derbies are also on the program with Wil against St. Gallen and Schaffhausen against Winterthur. Etoile Carouge also take on FC Basel, Yverdon face Servette Geneva, Nyon FC Zurich and Bellinzona Grasshoppers. Matches between Super League teams have not yet been possible.

An overview of the 2nd round pairings

  • Prishtina Bern (1st League) - FC Sion
  • Yverdon (Challenge League) - Servette FC
  • Wil (Challenge League) - FC St.Gallen
  • Bosna Neuchâtel (2nd interregional league) - FC Luzern
  • FC Schaffhausen (Challenge League) - FC Winterthur
  • Etoile Carouge (Challenge League) - FC Basel
  • Nyon (Challenge League) - FC Zurich
  • Concordia Basel (1st League) - Lausanne-Sport
  • Aarau (Challenge League) - Young Boys
  • Bellinzona (Challenge League) - Grasshoppers
  • Zug 94 (1st League) - Breitenrain (Promotion League)
  • Unterstrass (2nd division) - Neuchâtel Xamax (Challenge League)
  • Altstätten (2nd interregional league) - Cham (Promotion League)
  • Le Communal Sport Le Locle (2nd division) - Grand-Saconnex (Promotion League)
  • Morbio (2nd division) - Rapperswil-Jona (Challenge League)
  • FC Echallens (1st division) - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy (Challenge League)
The two Promotion League teams Cham and Breitenrain, who eliminated Lugano and Thun respectively in the 1st round, will be the favorites in the 2nd round. The central Swiss side will host interregional second-division side Altstätten, while the Bernese side will play first-division side Zug 94.

The matches will take place between September 19 and 21.

The 1st round matches

Two Super League teams fail. Breitenrain pull off Cup sensation against Thun - Bedia saves YB at Courtételle

Swiss Cup. Basel with a gala against Biel ++ St. Gallen scores 13 goals ++ Winterthur with a resounding victory

