Corsin Konietzke, left, and Alessandro Vogt will face cantonal rivals Wil with FC St.Gallen. KEYSTONE

The 2nd round of the Swiss Cup features top-class pairings: FC St.Gallen face FC Wil in the derby in eastern Switzerland, while YB and Basel are drawn against unpleasant opponents.

Tobias Benz

In the sixteen-finals of the Swiss Cup, there will be seven clashes between teams from the top two leagues, including Young Boys away to FC Aarau.

Two derbies are also on the program with Wil against St. Gallen and Schaffhausen against Winterthur. Etoile Carouge also take on FC Basel, Yverdon face Servette Geneva, Nyon FC Zurich and Bellinzona Grasshoppers. Matches between Super League teams have not yet been possible.

An overview of the 2nd round pairings Prishtina Bern (1st League) - FC Sion

Yverdon (Challenge League) - Servette FC

Wil (Challenge League) - FC St.Gallen

Bosna Neuchâtel (2nd interregional league) - FC Luzern

FC Schaffhausen (Challenge League) - FC Winterthur

Etoile Carouge (Challenge League) - FC Basel

Nyon (Challenge League) - FC Zurich

Concordia Basel (1st League) - Lausanne-Sport

Aarau (Challenge League) - Young Boys

Bellinzona (Challenge League) - Grasshoppers

Zug 94 (1st League) - Breitenrain (Promotion League)

Unterstrass (2nd division) - Neuchâtel Xamax (Challenge League)

Altstätten (2nd interregional league) - Cham (Promotion League)

Le Communal Sport Le Locle (2nd division) - Grand-Saconnex (Promotion League)

Morbio (2nd division) - Rapperswil-Jona (Challenge League)

FC Echallens (1st division) - Stade Lausanne-Ouchy (Challenge League) Show more

The two Promotion League teams Cham and Breitenrain, who eliminated Lugano and Thun respectively in the 1st round, will be the favorites in the 2nd round. The central Swiss side will host interregional second-division side Altstätten, while the Bernese side will play first-division side Zug 94.

The matches will take place between September 19 and 21.

The 1st round matches

