Dereck Kutesa leaves Servette. Keystone

Top scorer Dereck Kutesa is leaving Servette and is apparently moving abroad. The 27-year-old attacking player has been spotted wearing the shirt of his new club, as revealed by a fan account.

Syl Battistuzzi

Servette sporting director René Weiler has already announced the departure of his top scorer (13 league goals) Dereck Kutesa ahead of Sunday's match against YB:

"He will no longer play for Servette. I've heard that he will sign a contract next week, somewhere else. This has actually been communicated for a long time, internally we were always in agreement. He has also openly said with his advisor that he wants to do something else. I'm also happy for the player that he can take the next step."

It is now clear where the 27-year-old is heading. The winger is moving to AEK Athens. The transfer has not yet been officialized, but according to a fan account, the national team player (3 international caps) has already been photographed in the Agia Sophia stadium in the jersey of his new employer. AEK Athens are currently in 4th place and Steven Zuber (2022-25), another Swiss player, has already played for the club. He is set to receive a 3-year contract with the Greeks.

In Switzerland, Kutesa has already played for Basel, Lucerne and St. Gallen in addition to regular club Servette. Kutesa moved to Stade Reims in France in 2019, joined Belgian club Zulte Waregem in 2021 before returning to Geneva in 2022.