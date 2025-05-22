  1. Residential Customers
Now it's final Dereck Kutesa moves from Servette to AEK Athens

SDA

22.5.2025 - 12:34

Dereck Kutesa moves from Servette to AEK Athens for the coming season.
Keystone

Dereck Kutesa is leaving Servette at the end of the season. The 27-year-old striker, the Super League's second-highest scorer with 15 goals, is moving to Greece.

Keystone-SDA

22.05.2025, 12:34

22.05.2025, 13:39

In a video published by the Geneva club, the 27-year-old striker bids farewell to the fans. According to Kutesa, the club has enabled him to fulfill several dreams. He turned professional at Servette, won the Cup last year and was also called up for the Swiss national team for the first time.

Kutesa, who has played for Stade Reims in France and Zulte Waregem in Belgium in addition to various stints in Switzerland, is staying in a "Super League" - now the Greek one. He joins AEK Athens, who finished the season in 4th place behind champions Olympiakos Piraeus, Panathinaikos Athens and PAOK Thessaloniki.

