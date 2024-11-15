Didier Deschamps (left) explains the renewed absence of captain Kylian Mbappé. Picture: Thibault Camus/AP

France coach Didier Deschamps explains the reasons for Kylian Mbappé's absence from the national team and emphasizes that it is not a sanction. He speaks of personal challenges and his support for the player.

As in October, Kylian Mbappé is not in the French national team squad for the Nations League matches against Israel and Italy.

Coach Didier Deschamps made it clear after the goalless draw against Israel that Mbappé's non-nomination is not a punishment.

Mbappé is currently going through a difficult phase, which includes physical and psychological aspects, says Deschamps and assures the 25-year-old of his support: "I'm behind him." Show more

France coach Didier Deschamps has made it clear that the decision not to nominate Kylian Mbappé for the upcoming Nations League games is not a punishment. After the goalless draw against Israel at the Stade de France, Deschamps explained that Mbappé is currently going through a difficult phase that involves both physical and psychological aspects.

The move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid has not brought the hoped-for success for the 2018 world champion. Mbappé was already absent from the international matches against Israel and Belgium in October, although he was back on the pitch for Real Madrid. Deschamps emphasized that Mbappé himself had expressed his desire to join the national team, but that it was better for him to focus on his personal situation at the moment.

Legal challenges

In addition to the sporting challenges, Mbappé is also facing legal problems. Media reports about a rape investigation in Sweden are weighing heavily on the player, who is defending himself against the allegations. His lawyer, Marie-Alix Canu-Bernard, told TF1 that Mbappé has nothing to reproach himself with and is considering pressing charges for defamation.

Deschamps reiterated his support for Mbappé after the game against Israel. He emphasized that the decision not to nominate Mbappé had nothing to do with the headlines surrounding him. "He is in a complicated situation and is going through a phase that is not the happiest," said Deschamps, adding: "I am behind him."

