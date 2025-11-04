  1. Residential Customers
Final MVPs all suffer serious injuries Désiré Doué - the latest victim of the mysterious Champions League curse?

Tobias Benz

4.11.2025

Désiré Doué misses PSG against Bayern Munich due to injury.
KEYSTONE
KEYSTONE

In May, Désiré Doué shot down Inter Milan with two goals in the Champions League final and was named the most valuable player of the final. On Tuesday, the PSG attacker will miss the top match against Bayern and will be the next victim of a mysterious injury pattern ...

04.11.2025, 17:30

Still the big man in PSG's attack in May, an unwanted regular on the Parisian medical team's physio table this season: Désiré Doué will miss the Champions League winners' hotly anticipated clash with record-breaking Bayern on Tuesday (21:00 live on blue Sport).

Diagnosis: thigh injury. Doué was already out for several weeks with a calf injury in September and is now likely to miss Luis Enrique's side for some time again. The fact that Doué was voted the most valuable player, the "MVP" of the Champions League final, in May fits into a mysterious injury pattern.

For the past six years, all final MVPs without exception have been sidelined for an extended period with serious injuries following their triumph.

The mysterious MVP curse

  • Virgil van Dijk, MVP 2019, cruciate ligament rupture (2020/2021)
  • Kingsley Coman, MVP 2020 - torn inner knee ligament (2023)
  • N'Golo Kanté, MVP 2021 - Serious thigh injury (2022/2023)
  • Thibaut Courtois, MVP 2022 - Cruciate ligament rupture (2023/2024)
  • Rodri, MVP 2023 - Cruciate ligament rupture (2024/2025)
  • Dani Carvajal, MVP 2024 - cruciate ligament rupture (2024/2025)
  • Désiré Doué, MVP 2025 - calf and thigh injury
Show more

A curse? Or simply the price of an incredibly high workload that footballers at this level have to cope with?

