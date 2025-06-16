Auckland City before the 10-0 defeat against Bayern Munich. Keystone

They come from warehouses, classrooms and logistics offices - and meet the giants of world football at the Club World Cup. Auckland City FC wants to make history. Or at least collect a few million.

Mattéo Mayasi

Auckland City FC are the underdogs at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 - and that is precisely why they are so fascinating. While Bayern, PSG and Real Madrid are fighting for trophies and billions, the New Zealanders have much more at stake: visibility, honor - and the unique chance to score a historic coup.

The club was founded in 2004 and has become a continental giant with eleven OFC Champions League titles in 14 years. With its twelfth participation, Auckland City has set a record. But unlike the competition, the players make their living off the pitch - football is a sideline and a passion. So it is not surprising that the New Zealanders were swept out of the stadium by the Bayern stars 10:0.

Profession instead of professional contract - the Auckland starting eleven for the 0:10 against Bayern Goalkeeper: Conor Tracey

Manages a warehouse for animal supplies, distributes medicines and food to vets. Had to work overtime to get time off.

Left-back: Nathan Lobo

Formerly a college player at Seattle University, majoring in diagnostic ultrasound.

Center Back: Adam Mitchell

Active in the residential real estate industry.

Central defender: Michael den Heijer

Team leader at the LifeChanger Foundation, which strengthens young people in their mental fitness.

Central defender: Nikko Boxall

Works in the investment sales team at Colliers NZ, specializing in commercial real estate.

Right-back: Regont Murati

Product manager at Kotahi Logistics, a shipping company.

Left midfield: Dylan Manickum

Assistant site manager and international futsal player with 63 appearances and 37 goals.

Central midfield: Gerrard Garriga

Academy coach and football development project manager in Auckland, with a master's degree in education.

Central midfield: Mario Ilich

sales representative at Coca-Cola, has given up his entire vacation for the tournament.

Right midfield: David Seung-Ho Yoo

Winger and part-time community coach.

Striker: Myer Bevan

Community coach with a TikTok account (around 22,900 followers), which he runs with his partner Juliette. Show more

David against Goliath - with humor and hope

Economically, Auckland City and Bayern Munich are worlds apart: 5.2 million euros club value versus 4.1 billion. And yet unimagined sums beckon. Even a draw brings 1 million dollars, a win twice as much. Reaching the round of 16 means 7.5 million - more than the total value of the team.

Even before their first appearance, the New Zealanders could only dream of progressing. After the 10-0 defeat on Sunday at the latest, it is clear that sporting success is taking a back seat for the amateur footballers at the Club World Cup. However, the club can look forward to the starting bonus of 3.6 million dollars.

What a windfall could do

For Auckland City FC, financial success at the Club World Cup is far more than just a nice bonus. With several million dollars, central infrastructure projects can be realized - such as a dedicated training complex, better medical care or professional structures in youth development. Investments in travel costs, equipment or coaching salaries would also be conceivable in order to noticeably improve the everyday life of a semi-professional club.

In the long term, the money could also help to stabilize the club at national level and keep talent in the country. The leap from an ambitious amateur structure to a semi-professional or even professional operation would be within reach - and would give a boost to football in New Zealand as a whole.

For the Auckland players themselves, the adventure in the USA is probably a minus business. While the stars of the top teams are paid princely wages, the amateurs from New Zealand are sometimes forced to sacrifice their entire vacation or to weigh up between work and participation in the World Cup.

Winning even without a jackpot

However, this prospect hardly diminishes the anticipation of the unique experience, even if one or two players have to put up with private sacrifices. Scouts, sponsors and managers around the world are watching closely. A strong game can launch careers - from amateur to professional, from the fringes of the world to the biggest stages in football.

Auckland City FC is the only amateur team at the Club World Cup - and has already made football history.