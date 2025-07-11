Did he do everything right? FIFA boss Gianni Infantino. Picture: Keystone

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revolutionized the Club World Cup in such a way that it is already attractive today and will have a great future. It will not disappear from the football calendar, even if many Europeans turn up their noses. A commentary by blue Sport editor-in-chief Andreas Böni.

René Weder

There is always a certain ignorance when we Europeans present ourselves as the hub of the world. This could be seen, for example, around the World Cup in Qatar in December 2022, when many people here sniffed that the most important tournament could not be held in winter. "Mulled wine World Cup", was the derisive response in some places.

Well, the fact that it's summer in Australia, South America or Africa, for example, was nicely ignored. Obviously, the fact that many countries from all over the world, not just Europe, take part in a World Cup is also ignored.

Potential for something really big

The situation is similar at this Club World Cup. People forget, for example, that South American teams are eager to compete with European teams. People underestimate the global impact of the tournament because some of the matches are played in the dead of night. It's hard to imagine the impact the games will have on other continents.

Even in Europe, you can already feel that Gianni Infantino and FIFA have created a tournament mode that will set new standards. Its sporting relevance was okay, but it has the potential to be something really big in the coming years. Imagine the attention the tournament would have attracted in Europe if the kick-off times had been scheduled entirely for prime-time slots here.

The end of the unloved Confed Cup and unnecessary PR trips

The Club World Cup is a competition that is here to stay. And just as the Nations League replaced many boring friendlies, the Club World Cup is replacing many unnecessary things. It takes the place of the unloved Confederations Cup, which really didn't interest anyone. It should also replace any Asian or American PR trips by the clubs, which now have no sporting relevance whatsoever. As is always the case with Infantino, it is a global event. It serves growth markets - which is not necessarily Europe.

This is why the first Club World Cup can be seen as an initial success, even if there are still teething problems that need to be resolved for the future. But one thing is already clear: the sporting value will grow.

The Club World Cup will not disappear from the football calendar. That's a good thing! No matter what people in Europe think.