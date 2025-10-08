Max Eberl, Chief Sports Officer of FC Bayern Munich, already has the new season in mind. IMAGO/Ulrich Wagner

Bayern Munich are rushing from victory to victory - but behind the scenes, sporting director Max Eberl is already planning the next transfer offensive.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite strong results at the start of the season, Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl does not want to sit back and is already working on the squad for the new season.

Eberl was under pressure in the summer due to missed summer transfers.

Harry Kane, currently in top form, is open to extending his contract beyond 2027. Show more

Bayern sporting director Max Eberl came under pressure during the summer transfer window. Following the departures of Thomas Müller, Leroy Sané and Mathys Tel, Munich were unable to strengthen their attack as hoped. Shortly before the transfer deadline and after a transfer saga full of twists and turns, Bayern signed striker Nicolas Jackson from Chelsea. The Munich club loaned out the 24-year-old until the end of the season. The loan fee is said to be 16.5 million euros.

There is then an option to buy the Senegalese player for 65 million euros. Unfortunately, honorary president Uli Hoeness does not believe in a long-term solution: "That only has to be paid if he plays 40 games from the start - he never does," assured the eminence grise - thus publicly disavowing Eberl.

All in all, it was another blow for the 52-year-old, who was faced with a difficult task. On the one hand, he had to reduce internal salary costs, on the other hand he had to buy top-class players. The tightrope walk was not successful. Attempted signings such as Florian Wirtz (who moved to Liverpool FC) or Nick Woltemade (Newcastle United) did not work out.

In the end, the German record champions signed Luis Díaz (67.5 million euros fixed transfer fee to Liverpool, with bonuses of up to 75 million), Jonathan Tah (Leverkusen) and Tom Bischof (Hoffenheim).

The starting position was therefore tricky - especially for Eberl. But the team got off to a dream start: with a record ten wins from ten games across all competitions, the serial champions' start to the season is better than in the first treble season of 2012/2013 under Jupp Heynckes.

"For me, Bayern are currently the best team in Europe. And that doesn't just have to do with the results," said chief critic Lothar Matthäus. "You can see that the team is really enjoying itself at the moment. There is a clear hierarchy in the team. Many other top teams in Europe don't have that at the moment."

Transfer offensive for 2026

Bayern's high also has a lot to do with Harry Kane. The Englishman has already scored eleven goals in his six Bundesliga games so far. In the Champions League, he has four goals to his name after two games. The 32-year-old wants to continue scoring goals in Munich for longer - his contract currently runs until 2027. "I can definitely see myself staying beyond that," emphasized Kane. "I said a few weeks ago that there haven't been any talks with Bayern yet. But should they come, I would be willing to talk about it and have an honest conversation."

In contrast to the summer, Eberl now wants to bag transfers earlier and is already working on the squad for the new season. According to Bild, two names are currently at the top of the wish list.

Marc Guehi holds the defense together at Crystal Palace. In the summer, the 25-year-old was on the verge of a transfer to Liverpool. However, the London club was unable to find a successor for its captain and therefore did not release him to Liverpool despite him having already passed his medical check.

The 25-time England international's contract expires next season. Guehi would certainly do the defense good, Minjae Kim has not really been able to assert himself so far, Dayot Upamecano could be looking for a new adventure.

In attack, the focus is on Dušan Vlahović. The contract of the Serbian, who plays for Juventus Turin, also expires in 2026. The parties are said to have already been in contact.

"Sky" reports that the club is also said to be interested in shooting star Said El Mala. The 19-year-old winger is currently thriving in Cologne. According to Bild, however, no contact has yet been made.