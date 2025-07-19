After the 2-0 loss in the quarter-finals, the European Championship dream is over. The Nati players have inspired Switzerland over the last few days. With their approachable nature, passion and joie de vivre. blue Sport celebrates them for this and names the biggest goosebump moments.

Patrick Lämmle

What a great exit from the European Championship after the 0:2 quarter-final defeat to Spain. To thunderous applause from the entire stadium, the team and staff thanked everyone for their sensational support and then left the pitch as one. What happens next is probably unprecedented: the victors from Spain stand in line for the hosts.

And rightly so, because the national team players did what they have always done since the start of the European Championship during the 93 minutes against the world champions. They left their hearts on the pitch and conquered hearts.

Tears, joy, pride, applause. A farewell couldn't be more emotional. Coach Pia Sundhage even bows to the Swiss audience.

She and her team have done it. Over the past few weeks, the Swiss have been emotionally moved and drawn out of their shells onto the streets and into the stadium. blue Sport lists the most emotional moments of this European Championship involving the Swiss national team.

Beatrice Egli sings the national anthem in front of a record crowd

34,063 fans watch the opening match against Norway in the sweltering St. Jakob-Park on July 2 - never before have there been anywhere near as many fans at a women's national team match. Beatrice Egli provides the first goosebump moment. When she sings the national anthem, it gets under your skin. The European Championship is well and truly underway.

Nadine Riesen makes the St. Jakob Park shake

Just over half an hour later, Nadine Riesen sets St. Jakob Park alight for the first time. 1:0! Pure ecstasy. A moment that not only Riesen will probably never forget. Although in the end the disappointment of the unfortunate 2:1 defeat prevailed.

Fan march for the history books

The images of the fan march in Bern on July 6 before the all-important second group game against Iceland are etched in the collective memory and even go around the world. 14,000 people meet at Bundesplatz, march peacefully through the old town to Bärengraben and from there up Aargauerstalden to the stadium. It is the largest fan march at a Women's European Championship. Before the quarter-final against Spain, this record is pulverized once again. 25,000 fans provide breathtaking images.

A highlight of the first week: the fan march through Bern. (archive picture) sda

The support means the world to the players

It's not just the goals, cheers and fan march that inspire, but also the refreshing interviews with our national team players. Like Lia Wälti after the hard-fought 2:0 win against Iceland. "I had tears in my eyes three times before the game. The first time when I got videos from the city. The second time was when we took the bus outside the stadium and all the fans were waiting. And the third time during the national anthem." The players repeatedly emphasize how much the support of the fans means to them.

The Swiss women in dance fever

The players fight until they drop, are grateful and approachable. A combination that works. They also sparkle with joie de vivre and dance their way into the hearts of the fans. The videos of the dancing Swiss women go viral. The one of Alayah Pilgrim and Leila Wandeler is particularly memorable, of course. The two come off the bench against Iceland and a co-production between them leads to a 2:0 win. Goalscorer Pilgrim and assist provider Wandeler perform a rehearsed dance as they celebrate the goal.

Xhemaili shoots the Nati into the quarter-finals

On July 10, Switzerland needed a point against Finland in their final group game to book their place in the quarter-finals. In the 79th minute, Finland took the lead thanks to a penalty awkwardly awarded by Viola Calligaris. The national team was on the brink of elimination. But then Riola Xhemaili smashed the ball in in the 2nd minute of stoppage time. What a moment, the Stade de Genève is upside down, as are fans all over Switzerland. And Calligaris creates another jööö moment after the end of the game when she thanks her colleague Xhemaili.

Thousands of fans in training

The impact this team had on the country was demonstrated days later when around 4,000 fans attended a public training session at Neufeld that had been arranged at short notice. Big and small, young and old are there. This would have been unimaginable just a few days ago. Pure madness.

Refreshing performances by the national team stars

The national team players have inspired Switzerland these days. On the pitch with commitment, heart and passion and off it with their relaxed, carefree manner. They all provide the best entertainment. In the run-up to the quarter-final against the Spaniards, Sydney Schertenleib talks straight from the horse's mouth about the weaknesses of the overpowering world champions. Alayah Pilgrim tells the crazy story of growing up with a lion. Iman Beney makes us laugh with her "the main thing is no school" line, Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic puts coach Pia Sundhage under pressure via the media: "Now we want a day off!" German goalkeeping coach and former world-class keeper Nadine Angerer is delighted: "I'm celebrating them all for it!"

Even the world champions from Spain do, and of course we do too. Despite the quarter-final exit. Too bad it's already over.