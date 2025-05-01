  1. Residential Customers
Cup final in front of a mega crowd Despite Peng's strong performance - Bayern beat Bremen to win the double

1.5.2025 - 18:32

Swiss internationals Livia Peng and Amira Arfaoui miss out on a sensation in the German Cup with Werder Bremen. The underdogs lose the final against Bayern Munich 2:4.

Werder goalkeeper Peng made some strong saves and was largely powerless against the four goals conceded. Midfielder Arfaoui did not make an appearance. The stadium in Cologne was sold out with 45,146 spectators.

Werder Bremen goalkeeper Livia Peng has her work cut out for her in the cup final against Bayern Munich.
Keystone

Four days after successfully defending their title in the championship, the Munich side also won the cup. It is the second Cup title for FC Bayern's women's team since 2012, when they were beaten in the final by perennial winners Wolfsburg in 2018 and 2024.

The big figure in the final is Lea Schüller. The German international striker scored three of Bayern's four goals. Carolin Simon scored to make it 2-0 at the interval, Rieke Dieckmann reduced the deficit to 1-2 shortly before the break and Larissa Mühlhaus (90.+4) scored shortly before the final whistle to make it 2-4.

