Two games, two wins! Switzerland could not have made a better start to the World Cup qualifiers. Or so you might think. Because after the 4:1 win against Malta, the mood in the national team camp is anything but party-like.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Swiss women's national team has started the World Cup qualifiers with two victories.

After the 4:1 win against Malta, however, the Swiss women are anything but satisfied.

Coach Rafel Navarro is pleased that the players are frustrated despite the victory. Because he himself is anything but satisfied with the performance. Show more

"We're happy with the three points, but we wanted to score more than four goals and not concede any. That's why we're not partying now," said Wandeler after the 4:1 win against Malta. When asked about the goal conceded, in which Wandeler, playing in an unfamiliar position, didn't make the best trap, she said in a depressed voice: "I'm sorry for the team." So there will be no dance videos like at the European Championship? At least there is a brief smile on her face, followed by: "Maybe a little."

Noelle Maritz, who has already played well over 100 international matches, is also not very happy. They will take the points with them, "but we can certainly offer a lot more in terms of play". Nadine Riesen, who is always in a good mood, is also not really satisfied with what she has seen. "It's just annoying when you don't score the goals. I always forget that we scored four, but it felt like we should have scored ten. That blocks the emotions a bit at the moment."

And how does Aurélie Csillag, who came on as a substitute at the break and scored the 4:1, analyze the game? She first practiced self-criticism and said: "I could have done a few things better today. I lost the ball a few times unnecessarily and made the wrong decisions. But you can only learn from that."

Navarro is harsh on the players

As a reminder, four days after their 2-0 win over Northern Ireland, the Swiss women's team have just recorded a 4-1 away win against Malta and are leading the table ahead of the Turkish team, who are level on points. What does coach Rafel Navarro think of the fact that the players countered the congratulations on the victory with ruthless self-criticism?

"I like that. It's the feeling we need to have today, because we can do much better. Of course we are happy about the two victories, but our standards are higher. It's not just about the results, but also about the style of play. Today we were far from our best level." And what did he like? Navarro takes a deep breath and reflects: "Perhaps the best thing was that we scored four goals." Two players who were spared criticism were the two central defenders Noelle Maritz and Viola Calligaris. That also sounds a bit like a slap in the face for the rest of the team, because they didn't really have much to do.

Self-criticism is good, self-criticism is not

The fact that people in the Swiss camp are not so easily satisfied is certainly a good quality. And yet the question remains: aren't the Swiss and their coach overdoing it? Is this just self-criticism or self-deprecation?

After all, the national team has notched up two unchallenged victories and sits top of the table with maximum points and a goal difference of 6:1. If the feeling suddenly spreads that you can never do well enough anyway, then sooner or later it's poison for the team's internal climate. And once the mood has sunk, it will have a negative impact on performance.

The next two games in April are against Turkey, who are level on points (goal difference 4:0). If they don't manage two wins, the tree will be burning, that much is already clear.