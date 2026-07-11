The German Football Association has practically reached its goal regarding the national team coach position. The association's leadership has agreed on the "key points of a potential contract" with its preferred candidate, Jürgen Klopp.

Liverpool legend, TV analyst, and now likely soon to be the German national team coach: Jürgen Klopp.

The question of who will be Germany’s new national team coach has been all but settled following a summit meeting in New York between DFB leadership and their top candidate, Jürgen Klopp. The 59-year-old is set to take over from Julian Nagelsmann and get the national team back on the path to success following its latest World Cup disappointment in North America.

"During the constructive discussion, an agreement was reached on the key points of a potential contract," the DFB announced one day after the meeting—which lasted several hours—between DFB President Bernd Neuendorf, DFB Vice President Hans-Joachim Watzke, and Klopp.

The association’s statement refers to “an initial, in-depth discussion” that took place “regarding the possible appointment to the position of national team coach.” The talks are set to continue next week. “Both sides are confident that the negotiations—subject to an agreement with Klopp’s current employer, Red Bull—can ultimately be successfully concluded.”

No details have yet been released regarding the possible length of the contract. There is talk that Klopp will receive a contract not only through the next European Championship in 2028, but all the way through to the next World Cup finals in 2030.