DFB star Leroy Sané is booed by his own fans in Stuttgart. Picture: Keystone

After the whistles against Leroy Sané, Julian Nagelsmann and Deniz Undav call for more cohesion. Why the national coach demands support for all national team players.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Germany secure a laborious 2:1 victory in their World Cup preparation match against Ghana. Substitute Deniz Undav scores the decisive goal shortly before the end.

While Undav is celebrated in Stuttgart even before his substitution, the fans welcome Léroy Sané with a concert of whistles.

The match-winner stands in front of his team-mates after the final whistle - just like Joshua Kimmich and coach Julian Nagelsmann. Show more

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann, along with several national team players around the goalscorer Deniz Undav and captain Joshua Kimmich, lamented the whistling against Leroy Sané during the 2:1 World Cup test against Ghana.

"I don't want to criticize any fans, because I did that once a year or two ago. I shouldn't have done that. But in general I think it's important that, regardless of whether you're happy with the performance or not, we support the player at least when he comes on as a substitute for as long as he wears the eagle on his chest," said Nagelsmann.

The controversial Sané was met with whistles from parts of the Stuttgart crowd when he came on as a substitute in the 78th minute. Stuttgart attacker Undav, who scored the late winning goal from Sané's header, took a very clear stance after the match in his home stadium.

Undav's appeal to the German fans

"I appeal to the fans once again: we need every player, whether you like Leroy or not, we will need him. We know about his quality. And we are a team, we are a nation, we have to stick together, you can't exclude anyone," said Undav.

The match-winner had previously addressed the issue on camera after completing an interview with ARD, as defending Sané was particularly important to him. "I think it's a shame that I get so much support and that one of my teammates is booed at the national team," said Undav, who had already been met with chants in Stuttgart before he was substituted.

Kimmich sees better performance

Kimmich praised Sané for a committed short appearance. "He's actually someone who isn't selfish at all. And that's why this view from the outside doesn't always do him justice," emphasized the DFB captain. Sané put in a weak performance as a starting eleven player in the 4:3 win in Switzerland last Friday. The 30-year-old Sané had also never played to his full potential in his World Cup and European Championship appearances.

In November, Nagelsmann publicly denounced the Galatasaray Istanbul attacker and emphasized that he would not get many more chances in the DFB team under him as national coach. Sané then scored twice in the important 6-0 win over Slovakia at the end of the World Cup qualifiers.

Nagelsmann wants support for every national player on the way to the World Cup in the summer. "I think if we start tearing each other apart, in quotation marks, it's guaranteed not to get any better. In my eyes, that's the wrong way to go," said the national coach. "He even set up the goal. Then the fans cheered." In sporting terms, the national coach attested Sané an improvement on his performance in the 4-3 win over Switzerland: "I think Leroy played much better today."

You might also be interested in this