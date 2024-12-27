  1. Residential Customers
Germany DFB imposes fines in the double-digit millions

SDA

27.12.2024 - 09:18

Expensive pyrotechnics: Eintracht Frankfurt is fined more than 900,000 euros by the DFB for various offenses committed by its fans
Keystone

The German Football Association is imposing fines totaling around 12.5 million euros on the 56 clubs from the top three leagues for various fan offences in the 2023/24 season.

Keystone-SDA

27.12.2024, 09:18

The 36 professional clubs in the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 will receive just under eleven million euros.

Last season's "riot champion" is Eintracht Frankfurt. The Hessians were fined a total of 918,950 euros by the DFB sports court. They were followed by Bundesliga relegated Cologne with 725,750 euros and second division Kaiserslautern with 673,100 euros. Hannover 96 (609,940), Hamburger SV (520,800) and Hansa Rostock (519,280) were also fined more than half a million euros.

As the clubs are allowed to use part of the fines imposed by the DFB for violence prevention measures, only just under eight million euros ended up in the association's account. The DFB used the majority of this for charitable purposes.

