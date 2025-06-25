The DFB is found guilty in the "Sommermärchen" trial Keystone

The German Football Association is found guilty in the "Sommermärchen" trial. It was sentenced to a fine of 110,000 euros for tax evasion.

The verdict was announced by presiding judge Eva-Marie Distler on the 34th and final day of the trial at Frankfurt Regional Court. The public prosecutor's office had accused the DFB of having evaded taxes amounting to around 2.7 million euros in the 2006 World Cup affair and had therefore demanded a fine of 270,000 euros. In its verdict, the court followed the opinion of the prosecution, which had spoken of a high level of criminal energy in the case in its plea at the beginning of the week.

"In the opinion of the chamber, there is no doubt that the DFB evaded taxes," said Distler in her reasoning. The DFB was sentenced to pay a total of 130,000 euros. 20,000 euros were waived due to the "unlawful duration of the proceedings". However, the DFB, which according to Distler presented a "catastrophic picture" in its handling of the affair, must also bear the costs of the proceedings.

The DFB maintained their innocence until the very end. "We believe there was no tax evasion," confirmed DFB lawyer Jan-Olaf Leisner in his plea last Monday. The tax authorities had not suffered any financial loss in the case, but had rather booked an interest advantage of 650,000 euros for themselves.

The court arrives in the courtroom of the regional court to deliver its verdict in the proceedings concerning the awarding of the 2006 World Cup. KEYSTONE

Beckenbauer involved

With the conviction, the association's chances of a hoped-for tax refund of 22 million euros are dwindling. The DFB had to pay this sum in 2017 after its non-profit status for 2006 was retroactively revoked due to the World Cup scandal. In 2022, the DFB filed a lawsuit against this with the Kassel Fiscal Administrative Court, which has not yet been decided.

At the heart of the proceedings was a DFB payment of 6.7 million euros to FIFA in April 2005, which was forwarded to an account of Robert Louis-Dreyfus and corresponded to the ten million Swiss francs that Franz Beckenbauer received from the French entrepreneur in 2002.

The DFB disguised the repayment of the loan as a contribution to a planned World Cup opening gala, which was later canceled, and declared the sum as an operating expense a year later. Originally, the former top officials Theo Zwanziger, Wolfgang Niersbach and Horst R. Schmidt were charged in the trial. The proceedings against the three defendants, who had always strictly denied the allegations, were finally dropped in exchange for a fine.