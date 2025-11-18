Germany international Karim Adeyemi is also making headlines off the pitch. Imago

The German international Karim Adeyemi was in illegal possession of weapons and must therefore pay 450,000 euros. DFB team boss Rudi Völler has now commented on the incident.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Karim Adeyemi was in possession of brass knuckles and a Taser and must therefore pay 450,000 euros.

The German international did not inform the DFB officials about the incident before the World Cup qualifiers.

DFB team boss Rudi Völler does not play down the incident, but nevertheless backs Adeyemi. Show more

Karim Adeyemi is first and foremost an outstanding footballer, but he can also be described as an influencer. On social media, the 23-year-old also likes to show himself with fast cars, designer clothes and so on. The main thing is luxury. A lifestyle that he shares with his wife Loredana. The footballer and the 30-year-old rapper from Switzerland are constantly sharing snapshots of their everyday life on social media.

Now, however, something has come to light that was not intended for the public. A few weeks ago, the BVB star received a penalty order for illegal possession of weapons. The weapons in question are said to be brass knuckles and a Taser. Adeyemi accepted the fine of 450,000 euros (60 daily rates of 7500 euros each).

As reported by the newspaper "Bild", Adeyemi did not inform the DFB officials of this prior to the meeting. After the outstanding 6:0 victory against Slovakia, team boss Rudi Völler spoke about the incident. The day after the game in Luxembourg, he said, he received a call from BVB Sport managing director Lars Ricken, who told him the story.

"Adeyemi hoped it wouldn't come out"

Together with national coach Julian Nagelsmann, he then took Adeyemi aside. "We wanted to hear his version. He then tried to explain it to us to some extent." Völler does not play down the incident, but also says: "We are also living in a time of outrage culture here in Germany, I already noticed that with Toni Rüdiger. Everyone is always quick to complain - without wanting to sugarcoat it. That's not right. I've always told him that too. That's naive or stupid, no matter what you call it."

Adeyemi didn't inform anyone at the DFB because he "naturally hoped that it wouldn't come out", explained Völler. And why is the 23-year-old receiving so much backing? "We also wanted to stand behind the boy now. We have done that. It's still critical, of course. But of course we don't want to condemn him either. We also made a lot of mistakes at that age, but not like that, of course," said the 65-year-old. It is also important to "give such players a hug". They also didn't want to cause any more unrest in the team ahead of the important World Cup qualifier against Slovakia.

How did Adeyemi get the weapons in the first place? According to media reports, Adeyemi stated that they were contained in a TikTok mystery box. When asked about this, Völler said: "It's naive and stupid to order something on the internet when you don't know one hundred percent what's inside." Völler does not want to reveal what consequences await Adeyemi from the DFB: "I don't want to get ahead of myself, that will come."

