The German national team won 7:0 in Freiburg for the fourth time in a row

Germany's 7:0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League is not only the highest victory since Julian Nagelsmann became national coach, it also means the extension of a curious series.

The DFB team's previous three international matches in Freiburg ended with the same unusual result.

Germany had also won 7:0 against Kuwait in 2002, Malta in 2004 and Luxembourg in 2006 in the Breisgau. All three games were test matches before major tournaments and took place in the old Dreisamstadion.

The resounding victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina was Germany's first competitive match in Freiburg and was a premiere at the Europa Park Stadium. Two international matches had previously taken place in Freiburg. In 2000, Liechtenstein were defeated 8:2 and in 1913, the Germans lost 2:1 to Switzerland.

