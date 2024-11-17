  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Nations League DFB team's curious winning streak in Freiburg continues

SDA

17.11.2024 - 08:28

The German national team won 7:0 in Freiburg for the fourth time in a row
The German national team won 7:0 in Freiburg for the fourth time in a row
Keystone

Germany's 7:0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina in the Nations League is not only the highest victory since Julian Nagelsmann became national coach, it also means the extension of a curious series.

17.11.2024, 08:28

The DFB team's previous three international matches in Freiburg ended with the same unusual result.

Germany had also won 7:0 against Kuwait in 2002, Malta in 2004 and Luxembourg in 2006 in the Breisgau. All three games were test matches before major tournaments and took place in the old Dreisamstadion.

The resounding victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina was Germany's first competitive match in Freiburg and was a premiere at the Europa Park Stadium. Two international matches had previously taken place in Freiburg. In 2000, Liechtenstein were defeated 8:2 and in 1913, the Germans lost 2:1 to Switzerland.

SDA

More from the department

Women's Super League. FCZ women turn things around after wrestling attack ++ Servette storm to the top

Women's Super LeagueFCZ women turn things around after wrestling attack ++ Servette storm to the top

Nations League.

Nations League"I'm fine": Szalai reports back after collapse

All-clear after collapse.

All-clear after collapse"I'm fine" - Ex-FCB professional Szalai reports from hospital