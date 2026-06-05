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World Cup qualification DFB women qualify for the 2027 World Cup

SDA

5.6.2026 - 22:54

First international match and goal scorer: Marie Müller
First international match and goal scorer: Marie Müller
Keystone

Germany's female footballers are the first European team to qualify for the 2027 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Keystone-SDA

05.06.2026, 22:54

The DFB team's 2:0 victory over their closest rivals Norway means they are now in with a chance of winning their group.

Debutant Marie Müller (18th) and Carlotta Wamser (27th) scored the goals in front of 33,425 spectators in Cologne.

Ahead of the final game in Slovenia on Tuesday, two-time world champions Germany have a four-point lead in Group 4 of League A over Norway, who will have to make their way to the play-offs for the first Women's World Cup in South America this fall.

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