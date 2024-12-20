Great honor for the German football emperor: the Supercup will be named after him in future Keystone

From next year, German football will commemorate legend Franz Beckenbauer in the Supercup.

German professional football is creating a memorial to Franz Beckenbauer in its match schedule. From 2025, the Supercup will be named after the icon who died at the beginning of the year. "Franz would like the match between the German champion and the DFB Cup winner to be named after him," said widow Heidi Beckenbauer, according to a statement from the German Football League (DFL).

DFB President Bernd Neuendorf and Hans-Joachim Watzke, spokesman for the DFL Executive Committee, signed the renaming agreement. The appearance and logo of the match, which traditionally takes place in August before the start of the new Bundesliga season, will also change. The supporting program could also be adapted, according to reports.

Beckenbauer, who won the 1974 World Cup as a player and the 1990 World Cup as a coach, died on January 7 of this year at the age of 78. Bayern legend Beckenbauer was the "shining light", the most influential personality in German football - and one of the greatest of his profession in the world.