After successful years in Winterthur, Matteo Di Giusto moves to the Lucerne Allmend Keystone

Offensive player Matteo Di Giusto is moving within the Super League from FC Winterthur to Lucerne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old from Zurich has signed a contract in central Switzerland until 2028.

Di Giusto has been a key player at Winterthur over the past three years. He scored 22 goals in 119 competitive matches.