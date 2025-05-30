  1. Residential Customers
"Welcome home, Angelito" Di Maria plays for his youth club again

SDA

30.5.2025 - 10:02

Angel di Maria was last under contract with Benfica Lisbon. The Argentinian also launched his European adventure with the Portuguese record champions in 2007
Keystone

After 18 years at top European clubs, Angel di Maria is returning to his home country. The 37-year-old Argentine is moving to his youth club Rosario Central.

Keystone-SDA

30.05.2025, 10:02

30.05.2025, 10:18

"Welcome home, Angelito", said the Argentine first division club in welcoming the 2022 World Cup winner.

Di Maria began his career at his home club Rosario Central in 2001 and then moved to Europe. The tricky dribbler played for Real Madrid, Benfica Lisbon, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Turin.

He won the Champions League with Real in 2014. He was one of Argentina's goalscorers in the 2022 World Cup final against France in Qatar.

