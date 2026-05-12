Dick Advocaat will lead Curaçao to the World Cup Keystone

Four and a half weeks before Curaçao's World Cup opener against Germany, Dutchman Dick Advocaat returns to his post as national coach of the Caribbean island.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Advocaat had retired at the beginning of the year to look after his sick daughter. However, his daughter now appears to be somewhat better. Parts of the team therefore asked the association last week to bring back the 78-year-old coaching icon. Important sponsors are also said to have spoken out in favor of Advocaat's return, who led Curaçao to a World Cup as the smallest country ever.

Advocaat's short-term successor and compatriot Fred Rutten asked for his contract to be terminated on Monday due to the discussions. Curaçao have lost two test matches under the 63-year-old. On his debut at the end of March, the team lost 2-0 to China, followed shortly afterwards by a 5-1 defeat in Australia.

Curaçao's other preliminary round opponents are the Ivory Coast and Ecuador. This will be Advocaat's third World Cup appearance as national coach. He took part with the Netherlands in the USA in 1994 and coached South Korea in Germany in 2006.