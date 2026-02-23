Dick Advocaat will not be at the World Cup this summer. IMAGO/Imagn Images

It comes as a complete surprise that Curaçao is taking part in the World Cup for the first time. But now the clear outsiders will have to manage without their successful coach.

DPA dpa

Just under four months before the start of the World Cup, Germany's preliminary round opponents Curaçao have made a surprising change of coach. Dutchman Dick Advocaat announced his resignation for personal reasons after surprisingly leading the team from the small Caribbean island to the tournament in the USA for the first time.

The 78-year-old, who has coached Borussia Mönchengladbach and the Dutch national team in the past, is stepping down due to his daughter's illness. He will be replaced by his compatriot Fred Rutten (63), who will coach the underdogs at the World Cup. The former Schalke coach will take over from Advocaat immediately.

Family more important than football

"I've always said that family comes before football," said Advocaat, who led Curaçao to the World Cup from June 11 to July 19 as the smallest country in World Cup history. "I see qualifying for a World Cup with the smallest FIFA country in the world as one of the highlights of my career."

Rutten will coach "The Blue Wave", as the Curaçao national team is known, for the first time in March at a small tournament in Australia with the hosts and China. "It's sad for Dick, but Curaçao can expect the same commitment from me," said Rutten.

Curaçao will face Germany in the first group match on June 14 in Houston. Further opponents are Ecuador (June 21) and the Ivory Coast (June 25).

Videos from the department