Matthijs de Ligt - he is said to have been behind the wheel himself in the alleged hit-and-run.

The Munich police are reportedly investigating Bayern professional Matthijs de Ligt on suspicion of a hit-and-run, according to the German tabloid "Bild".

Syl Battistuzzi

Matthijs de Ligt has been in the headlines recently because the Dutchman is said to be on the verge of a move to Manchester United. The 24-year-old is set to sign a contract with the Red Devils until the summer of 2029. The sticking point is the transfer fee, which is said to be around 50 million euros.

The defender moved to Bayern from Juventus two years ago for a transfer fee of around 70 million euros. However, the 45-time international, who was eliminated by England in the semi-finals of the European Championship with the Netherlands, has not yet established himself as an undisputed regular at the German record champions. In Manchester, de Ligt would meet his former coach at Ajax Amsterdam, Erik ten Hag.

Suspicion: hit by car and drove on

However, De Ligt is now plagued by other worries ahead of his possible departure from Bayern. According to Bild, he apparently rammed a parked car near the club's premises on Säbener Strasse with his Audi Q8 e-tron provided by the club and then allegedly simply drove on. An eyewitness informed the police.

According to the German tabloid newspaper, the Bayern professional's car is said to have been towed away and secured, and an investigation into the damage to the vehicle is already underway.

According to the law, the Bayern star could face up to a maximum of three years in prison for a hit-and-run offense, although it would have to be proven that he acted with intent and such offenses are usually punished with a fine. FC Bayern and de Ligt himself have not yet commented on the allegations.