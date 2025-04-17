Benjamin Mendy had a good laugh after his debut for FCZ: After coming on as a substitute, he provided the assist for the 2:1 winning goal. Keystone

On Thursday, FCZ announced that Benjamin Mendy would be out for around a month. For many FCZ fans, this is causing more good humor than pity. There are good reasons for this.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you As FCZ announced on Thursday, Benjamin Mendy suffered a torn muscle fiber in his left calf during the 4-0 defeat against Basel. He will be out for around four weeks.

After the embarrassing performance in the classic, Mendy was spotted in a club in Zurich partying into the early hours of the morning. Apparently with a torn muscle fiber, as we now know.

And so it comes as no surprise that Mendy hardly receives any wishes for recovery and instead becomes a laughing stock. What's more, the Frenchman has not been a real boost since his arrival. Show more

The transfer of Benjamin Mendy has not been under a good star right from the start. While FCZ are delighted to have lured a world champion to Zurich, there is criticism from other quarters due to Mendy's past. Mendy was arrested in 2021 for alleged sexual offenses and spent several months in custody. However, two years later and after two court cases, he was acquitted.

The background to Benjamin Mendy Benjamin Mendy, then a Manchester City player, was arrested by the police in England in August 2021. Man City suspended the player with immediate effect.

He was charged in several cases: Eight counts of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of sexual assault.

In January 2022, Mendy was released on bail. In July 2023, he was acquitted of all charges

He never returned to the ManCity squad. The club allowed his contract to expire.

In the summer of 2023, Mendy moved to French club Lorient. He has yet to play a single minute in the current season. He last appeared on the pitch in May 2024.

Mendy is set to get playing time again at FC Zurich. The Zurich club announced the transfer of the 2018 world champion on February 11. Show more

However, it quickly became apparent that Mendy was not the desired reinforcement in sporting terms either. On his first appearance, which was on 22 February, the 30-year-old provided the assist for the 2:1 winning goal against Yverdon just four minutes after coming on as a substitute, but since then his performances have been disappointing overall.

However, this is not entirely surprising. blue Sport expert Alex Frei said shortly after Mendy's signing that the 2018 world champion could still bring a lot to FCZ. But: "There was a picture and I had to laugh. Because for the first time, I've found a player who has a bit more belly than me. But he will certainly get fit."

Apparently, Mendy hasn't really gotten fit yet. And so it's mainly his lapses that have made the headlines recently. A foul here, a frustrating foul there. And most recently a night-time excursion. At the beginning of the week, "Blick" reported that Mendy had partied until the early hours of the morning in the former Jelmoli Warehouse after the 4-0 home defeat against Basel. This is consistent with information leaked to blue Sport.

Mendy gets injured - and reaps nothing but scorn and derision

And now FCZ announced on Thursday morning that Mendy had suffered a torn muscle fiber in his left calf during the 4-0 defeat at home to FC Basel last Saturday and would therefore have to take around four weeks off.

The post published on FCZ's Instagram channel is being widely commented on - and anything but favorably. There are many comments that are below the belt, which are not quoted here.

But even the moderate FCZ fans don't seem to be sad, or don't say so. The night of partying certainly contributed to the rough wind blowing against the Frenchman. One user says: "Fell down the stairs in the club, or what?" Another writes: "Dropped a champagne bottle on your little toe in the club and then immediately tripped over it?" Followed by one: "Best news today, made my day!"

