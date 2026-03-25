Kylian Mbappé is said to have had the wrong knee examined by Real's doctors. IMAGO/SOPA Images

Embarrassing mistake by the Real Madrid doctors. According to media reports, they examined the wrong knee of Kylian Mbappé. The real injury was only discovered weeks later, whereupon the superstar is said to have angrily sought external help.

Björn Lindroos

No time? blue News summarizes for you Real Madrid inadvertently examined Mbappé on the wrong knee, which meant that a partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee initially went undetected.

Despite the pain, the Frenchman continued to play, which, according to experts, posed a significant risk of more serious damage and annoyed him greatly.

After external treatment and rehab, Mbappé returned sooner than expected and is now available to Real Madrid again. Show more

Kylian Mbappé has been struggling with knee problems since the beginning of the year and has already missed several important games for Real Madrid. It has now emerged that the Whites could be heavily to blame.

As reported by "The Athletic", Real Madrid's doctors made an embarrassing and serious mistake in December. According to the report, Mbappé's right knee was examined by MRI - although the complaints originated from the left knee.

Because everything was fine on the right side, the Frenchman even played in three games afterwards. The error was then discovered because Mbappé continued to suffer from pain and this time the right leg was examined. A partial tear of the posterior cruciate ligament in his left knee was diagnosed.

Angry Mbappé seeks external help

The renowned French journalist Daniel Riolo reported that the superstar was quite angry about the doctors' mistake. "He was obviously given the wrong diagnosis in Madrid. He clearly didn't like it and was furious." He continued: "It's an absolute disgrace for Real. This diagnostic error could have been much more serious, because Mbappé was still active and even played a few games without knowing exactly what was wrong with him. He could have ruined his knee."

The 27-year-old no longer trusted the team doctors unconditionally and turned to French specialist Bertrand Sonnery-Cottet. He is said to have spoken of "inadequate" treatment in Madrid and is said to have recommended a stabilization programme for his patient instead of an operation.

Fit for the Bayern showdown

This is now said to have helped the Frenchman make a swift comeback. He missed five games in March before making his comeback in the Champions League second leg against Man City. He also played in last weekend's derby win against Atlético Madrid.

Mbappé should therefore be available for his colors in the Premier League clash against Bayern Munich. And the Royal team doctors are getting off lightly.