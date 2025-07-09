Spain and Atletic star Nico Williams will not be moving to FC Barcelona. KEYSTONE

After a long back and forth, the exceptional Spanish player Nico Williams has decided against a transfer to FC Barcelona and FC Bayern and has extended his contract with Athletic Bilbao. Allegedly because La Liga boss Javier Tebas shared confidential information.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nico Williams has surprisingly decided against a move to Barcelona or Bayern and has extended his contract with Athletic Bilbao until 2035.

According to Spanish media reports, LaLiga boss Tebas is said to have revealed confidential information about Barcelona's financial constraints to Athletic.

The player is also said to have gotten wind of this, which is why a transfer to Barça ultimately fell through.

A transfer to Munich did not materialize either. According to the Bavarians, they decided against it because the salary demands were too high. Show more

On July 4, Nico Williams surprised numerous transfer experts and extended his contract with Athletic Bilbao against all predictions. The whole world had already been expecting a big transfer to FC Barcelona - and FC Bayern had also held out hope for a long time.

But far from it: the 22-year-old signed in Bilbao until 2035 and received a higher salary in return. At the same time, his release clause has risen from 60 to around 90 million euros. It is therefore still possible that Williams will leave the club in the coming years - but probably not this summer.

According to Spanish media reports, the reason for this is also La Liga boss Javier Tebas, who is said to have shared confidential information with the Basque club and thus extremely annoyed FC Barcelona.

According to Miguel Galán, President of the Spanish Football Coaching Center (CENAFE), a meeting took place between Athletic Bilbao and La Liga boss Javier Tebas prior to Williams' rejection by FC Barcelona, during which the Spanish football boss is said to have passed on confidential information.

Specifically, the information concerned insights into FC Barcelona's finances. These are said to have shown that Barça cannot currently afford the transfer due to Financial Fair Play.

According to Galán, Williams' agent also received this information, whereupon he demanded various guarantees from FC Barcelona. These included a written guarantee to officially register the player with La Liga by the end of July - and an exit clause should the registration fail. The Catalans rejected these demands, whereupon the transfer collapsed.

Financial problems: Nothing new at Barcelona

It is no secret that FC Barcelona is struggling to comply with the 1:1 rule that applies in Spain. Unlike in most European leagues, there is a kind of "salary cap" in the Spanish LaLiga. According to this, a club may only spend as much money as it has previously earned. If a club spends more money, the league will not allow any further player registrations.

The club and the league have been arguing for months about how much money is left in Barcelona once the expenses have been deducted. Most recently, the Catalans tried to balance their books with a 30-year lease of over 475 VIP seats in the new Camp Nou stadium.

To do so, they entered revenue of 100 million euros on their balance sheet, creating space for the registration of new players. However, an auditing company canceled this income during an audit of the books because the seats had not even been built at the time of the entry. It is currently pending whether the Catalans are allowed to report this 100 million euros as revenue.

Transfer to Bayern Munich failed due to wage costs

Alongside Barcelona, FC Bayern Munich were also among the major interested parties for Nico Williams. According to the Bundesliga club, a transfer ultimately fell through due to the Spaniard's wage demands.

"As the sporting management, we naturally clarified whether a player like Nico Williams was possible," Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl told the streaming service DAZN ahead of the Club World Cup quarter-final against PSG last week.

"But when we heard the salary demands to even talk to the player, Bayern Munich backed down very quickly and said: 'Okay, then we won't do it'," explained Eberl. When asked how high the salary demands were, the 51-year-old did not want to give an answer.

